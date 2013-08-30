Alt-Rock Band the Dreaming to Embark on US Tour

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The Dreaming -- an American dark wave pop / rock band, founded in Los Angeles by Former Stabbing Westward lead singer, Chris Hall and Johnny Haro – is set to launch their U.S. tour starting August 10th at Bar Sinister in Hollywood, CA. They recently have spent time in the studio recording their next release, due early 2014. The bands current lineup also includes Brent Ashley, Carlton Bost and on occasion Jinxx from Black Veil Brides. The Dreaming’s previous releases include the single “Every Trace,” which climbed both the U.S. alternative and mainstream rock charts. The single was from their second album, Puppet, released in 2011. The current tour will feature material from both The Dreaming as well as Stabbing Westward.



Stabbing Westward had a number top tunes throughout their career, hitting Billboard and other recording industry charts. One song in particular, "Save Yourself," reached number 4 on mainstream rock charts. The track was also featured in several film and TV soundtracks, including "True Blood.” Their CD, Ungod was produced by John Fryer (NIN, Depeche Mode, Love and Rockets, Cradle of Filth). Aided by their hit singles "Shame" and "What Do I Have to Do?" Stabbing Westward landed their first certified gold album, entitled Wither Blister Burn & Peel. It also placed them in heavy rotation on MTV and MuchMusic. Touring spots for this release included stints with Sponge, Kiss, and The Sex Pistols. Stabbing Westward has also toured with Depeche Mode, Killing Joke, Placebo and The Cult.



The Dreaming released their first studio album "Etched in Blood" in 2007 and received nationwide airplay, this followed by their second, Puppet. The band toured as headliners and co-headliners with acts such as Trust Company and Flaw.



The Dreaming is currently producing a new album which is tentatively set to release in early 2014. The band will be working with producer John Fryer (Depeche Mode, NIN, This Mortal Coil, Cradle of Filth, HIM, etc). The album will be released on Red River Entertainment / Sony Red in 2014. Red River is a division of BFE (Bob Frank Entertainment).



The band recently put on a high-performance show at the Sunset Music Festival with featured acts, Awolnation, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Smile Empty Sole and Orgy amongst others. Ongoing updates to be posted on their respective websites.



The Dreaming Tour Dates:



Date Venue City/State



8.10.2013 Bar Sinister Hollywood, CA

8.30.2013 Liquid Joe’s Salt Lake City, UT

8.31.2013 Aftershock Kanas City, KS

9.02.2013 Foundry Cleveland, OH

9.03.2013 Aldo’s Altoona, PA

9.4.2013 Hard Rock Pittsburgh, PA

9.5.2013 Legendary Dobbs Philadelphia, PA

9.6.2012 House of Rock Baltimore, MD

9.7.2013 Irving Plaza New York, NY

9.9.2013 The Empire Springfield, VA

9.10.2013 Chameleon Room Oklahoma City, Ok

9.12.2013 Club Red Phoenix, AZ

9.13.2013 Club Vinyl/HR Hotel Las Vegas, NV

11.15.2013 Club Vinyl/HR Hotel Las Vegas, NV (Nine Inch Nails after party)



http://www.thedreamingband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thedreamingmusic

https://twitter.com/TheDreamingLA

http://www.reverbnation.com/thedreaming



Press / Management Contact

Colin Gibbens

http://www.linkedin.com/in/cgibbens

Phone 310-694-0805

Email cgibbens@frontrowmgmt.com



About The Dreaming

The Dreaming formed in late 2002 after the dissolution of Christopher Hall's former band, Stabbing Westward. Chris and Johnny Haro, who had briefly filled in on drums in Stabbing Westward, took to the studio to record demos for his new project. Enlisting the help of Brian Carlstrom, who engineered Darkest Days, the group began recording.



In promotion of the album, the group embarked on a 3-month headlining tour in early 2008 that took them across the United States. They would then follow up with a co-headlining tour with Flaw in late 2008, and a co-headlining tour with Trust Company in early 2009. Jinxx would leave the group in mid-2009 and later join Black Veil Brides. The second album PUPPET was released on 11/1/11 on EAR/EMI records with the first single "Every Trace" scoring early radio adds weeks before the actual radio add date.