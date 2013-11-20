Altamonte Springs Chiropractic Office Explains How Migraines Are Caused and How Chiropractors Can Help

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- In our chiropractic practice located in Altamonte Springs, FL, the rate of new patients calling us for appointments because of "migraine headaches" is truly at an all-time high.



Once seen in only middle aged women, more and more men are being affected by this very irritating and painful problem. The impact of migraines or severe headaches within the nation's economy is very dramatic, with studies indicating that billions of potential earnings are lost annually because of workdays lost to migraine occurrences. They become so badly painful that employees cannot function and be productive so they call in sick.



With an ever growing list of medications, natural supplements, exercises and new diets to deal with severe migraines and headaches, the question always comes up whether or not these products really make any difference?



The true and only answer is; they partially do.



Our chiropractic office has dealt with patients in the past who received Botox treatments which would lessen the pain and provide relief but, the question remains, at what real cost? There can be no lasting results with Botox because it does not address the cause of migraines or headaches which makes Botox a dangerous option. This brings us to the reason of why migraine problems continue to grow; Botox and other methods of pain relief only address the symptoms and not the root cause.



According to the Mayo Clinic, migraines can be caused by "changes in the brainstem and its interactions with the trigeminal nerve, a major pain pathway."



Misalignments in the spine will alter the shape of the canal that the brain stem and spinal cord occupy. These misalignments inhibit the communication between the brain and body, causing the debilitating symptoms of a migraine and for someone to experience severe headaches.



Other conditions also play a role in elevating the cause of migraines such as environmental forces such as foods, physical factors, and stress help magnify the deficiencies within a hindered nervous system, which is why changing environmental factors will only help ease the symptoms and not really correct the problem, allowing for frequent reoccurrences to happen and never pursuing the root cause of the pain.



Chiropractors can immediately address the cause of migraines and headaches.



Chiropractic care is the study of the central nervous system which controls the overall well being of our human bodies as it relates to the alignment of the spine. Spinal misalignments create interference to the communication of the central nervous system. By implementing treatment and correcting these misalignments, called subluxations in the chiropractic professional world, normal central nervous system function and communication can be completely restored, allowing for the body's innate healing potential to function properly.



If you continue your research on chiropractic care and migraines you will find many case studies proving that chiropractic is an effective method for correcting the cause of migraines. When the cause is simply addressed, treated and corrected properly the pain symptoms will dissipate. True and real health comes from within the human body, not outside it.



About Dr. Erik Roach

Dr. Erik Roach is a chiropractor specializing in the central nervous system of the human body. He owns and practices at Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine in Altamonte Springs, FL.



Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine

475 Maitland Ave

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

407-647-2009

roachchiro@gmail.com

Roachchiro.com