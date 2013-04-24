Altamonte Springs Chiropractor Now Offers Effective Joint Pain Relief Injections

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Dr. Erik Roach of Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine is now offering Sarapin shots. Sarapin is an aqueous solution of soluble salts from the plant Sarraceniaceae a (Pitcher Plant) that is usually used for the treatment of many painful syndromes such as back pain, occipital headaches, sciatic leg pain, numbness and/or tingling into the arms and legs. Fibromyalgia is something that is also treated very effectively. Dr. Roach could be considered an Orlando knee specialist because of the specialized treatments he uses. Sarapin’s effectiveness comes from its ability to initiate the body’s own natural healing process.



Sarapin is a much better choice than cortisone shots and insurance companies are approving it for treatment for pain conditions for the following reasons:



- Minimal adverse effects from Sarapin

- No accumulation of Sarapin in any organ such as the liver

- No Gastrointestinal side effects

- Your body excretes it without your liver processing it (meaning it’s water soluble)

- Because it works



If you or someone you know has a painful condition such as neck pain, knee pain, back pain, sacroiliac joint pain, occipital neuralgia headaches or muscle pain then they might benefit from treatment of Sarapin. Sarapin is greatly becoming popular for sport injuries as more and more athletes are experiencing quick pain relief and healing. For athletes, Sarapin would be an extremely better option than cortisone shots. Athletes put themselves at great risk when taking cortisone shots for long periods of time.



It's always best to treat one part of the body at a time so both patient and doctor can evaluate the benefits.



