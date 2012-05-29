Altamonte Springs Chiropractor Office- Roach Family Chiropractic Offering Free Weight Loss Bootcamps

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- People from throughout central Florida are taking advantage of the free Altamonte Springs Weight Loss Bootcamps conducted by Roach Family Chiropractic. The Altamonte Springs chiropractic practice is a Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center caring for individuals of all ages with specific chiropractic care, non-surgical spinal decompression, nutrition, and massage therapy.



As Americans begin to fight back against the national obesity epidemic, many people are finding that losing weight and getting healthy requires a support network to change their lifestyles for the better. Central Florida residents are getting the support they need with help from the free Weight Loss Bootcamps conducted by Roach Family Chiropractic. As one of the most effective and respected Altamonte Springs Chiropractor practices, Roach Family Chiropractic Owner and operator Dr. Erik Roach is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of everyone in his Central Florida community. “We were seeing so many people struggling to lose weight and get healthy that we wanted to do what we could to help, so we began our free Weight Loss Bootcamps to provide tangible support,” said Dr. Roach.



The free Weight Loss Bootcamps are held every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Altamonte Springs, Florida and are open to Orlando weight loss participants as well as anyone within the central Florida area regardless of whether or not they are a patient of the practice. Bootcamp participants are coached by a personal trainer in a fun and productive environment where participants can gain help in losing weight. To help participants with diet, the Bootcamps also provide education and information on what to eat throughout the week for steady fat loss.



While most organizations require investments of upwards of $100 per session, the Bootcamps conducted by Roach Family Chiropractic are free, yet they still provide the same or better weight loss support. “The Bootcamp participants range from people that utilize them as the core of their weight loss program to people seeking a break from their gym,” said Dr. Roach. “Since they are open to everyone in central Florida, we encourage everyone to bring a friend, meet new people and start getting fit in our fun environment.”



About Roach Family Chiropractic

Roach Family Chiropractic is a physical rehabilitation and wellness center that changes lives through a variety of pain relief services. Operated by Dr. Erik Roach, the practice helps treat asthma, body pain, allergies, injuries, car accident patients, headaches, sciatica, diabetes, weight loss and helps people avoid back surgery. The practice has many testimonials from patients that have received effective treatment that has helped transform their lives.



