Altamonte Springs Chiropractor Wins the Softball Championship

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Congratulations to Dr. Erik Roach of Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine, he and his team have won the Seminole county softball polar bear league championship. It was a tough battle and suffered many bruises and tiresome nights of practice but they pulled it off. How many chiropractors do you really know that are actually also involved in community sports, the truth is there aren’t many at all. For this reason alone is why Dr. Roach has one of the most successful chiropractic offices in Central Florida. He simply does things that other offices would not do such as getting involved within the local community. In the business of health care it isn’t about how many patients you can see in a day but it really comes down to getting involved with your local community and seeing what issues people are experiencing and lending a helping hand to help some of these issues.



Other doctors can learn a thing or two from Dr. Roach by simply changing their mindset. Many chiropractic offices have closed down or are on the verge of hanging up that closed sign. Dr. Roach started out as an Altamonte Springs chiropractor and quickly expanded becoming a well known Lake Mary chiropractor, then Maitland and Winter Park.



Obviously you have to be also good at your craft to become a well known chiropractor so we asked Dr. Roach what made his office a stand out service, he stated; “Well, we are completely honest with our patients, we do a very deep diagnosis of their pain issue and we strategically plan a treatment that will help eliminate the root cause of the pain or issue. It just can’t get any simpler.”



Once again, congratulations to Dr. Roach’s softball team. If you would like to find out more about Dr. Roach’s pain relief services you may visit his website at http://www.roachchiro.com



Roach Family Wellness Integrative medicine is chiropractic and medical office that helps rehabilitate patients in pain. They also specialize in auto accidents and work related injuries.



