Altamonte Springs Implant Dentist, Dr. Don M. Preble to Give a Lecture on the Next PES Eastern European Cruise

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- On May 2013, Dr. Don M. Preble will be giving a lecture on “The Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells with Autogenous Platelet Concentrates in Regenerative Dentistry” on the Professional Education Society (PES) Eastern European Cruise. On this lecture, Altamonte Springs implant dentist, Dr. Don M. Preble will be discussing various subtopics involving the use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells when it comes to regenerative dentistry such as the growth factors and molecular implications on the different structures of the teeth, different scaffolds for dental tissue regeneration, the various Mesenchymal stem cells that have been isolated from the teeth and critical research results with regards to complex adult oral reconstruction and regenerative dentistry .



“Being an Altamonte Springs implant dentist , I am honored to be a part of the PES Eastern European Cruise this coming May 2013. What excites me more is that I will be giving a lecture on a topic that involves the advancement of dental technology, specifically regenerative dentistry. The use of stem cell research in different fields of medicine and health care is now rapidly progressing and I find it important for surgical and reconstructive dentists like myself to be up to date on how we could actually understand the use of today’s technology in our day to day practice, as I believe this is an important facet in complex adult oral reconstructive surgery.” – Dr. Don M. Preble, Oral Plastic Surgery Associates



PES provides exclusive CME/CE travel programs wherein professionals in the medical, dental, nursing and other area of health care wherein they invite experts from various expertise to give selective lectures on various topics. The PES eastern European cruise this May is just one of the programs that PES organized to provide the best and high quality education and lectures for various health professionals. The cruise involves visiting Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria from May 27 up to June 3, 2013.



While visiting Belgrade, Serbia, Dr. Preble will give the same lecture to Doctors at one of the local hospitals.



About Dr. Don M. Preble

Dr. Don M Preble is an Altamonte Springs implant dentist who is an Honor Graduate from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry. He continued his post-graduate education in general dentistry, implant dentistry, temporomandiblar (TMD) care, periodontics, orthodontics, and surgery. Recognized as a practicing Diplomat of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry and The International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Preble has mentored with many of the founding fathers of implant dentistry. He is a founder and the president of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. He is also the CEO of Oral Plastic Surgery Associates, P.A. which focuses on implant restorations, complex adult oral reconstruction, oral plastic surgery and more.



