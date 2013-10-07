Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ALTEN - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"ALTEN - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "ALTEN"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "ALTEN" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "ALTEN"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

ALTEN is an information technology service providing company based in France. It provides engineering and technology consulting services. The company is positioned in two businesses such as engineering and technology consulting (ETC); and networks, telecoms and information systems (NTIS). ALTEN offers services such as design and validation of power trains for electrical vehicles, design of critical avionics systems, consultancy and project management, network architecture, IT systems and technological projects. The company also provides training, assistance and project management services. It caters its services to aerospace, telecom, automotive, administration and public sector, defense, insurance and social services, energy and life sciences, banking and distribution and sales assistance. It operates in Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, India, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, Vietnam and UK. ALTEN is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.



Companies Mentioned



ALTEN



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143515/alten-company-capsule.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###