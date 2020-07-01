Alternative Data Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 22.6% During the Forecast 2020 to 2026

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Alternative Data Market will grow at 22.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026", as per the latest market research report titled Global Alternative Data Market (By Data Type – Sentiment Data, Geo-Location Data, Credit/Debit Card Data, Satellite Data, Web User Data, Patient Record Data, Mobile App User Data, Email Receipts, and Others. By application - Automotive, Retail, Energy, IT Telecommunications, BFSI, Transportation Logistics, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2026.



Alternative Data is known as collection, cleansing, packaging, modeling, and distribution of large and complex structured and unstructured data sources in order to enhance investment returns and build market insights. It is expected to transform the face of investment management over the next couple of decades. The need for utilizing information benefit over competitors is considered to be the major driving factor for the adoption of alternative data across the world. Moreover, companies are figuring out multiple ideas with the help of alternative data that can support a significant investment decision. This information advantage of alternative data over competitors is expected to fuel market growth rapidly over the forecast period. However, higher risk as compared to conventional data and risk associated with sourcing and handling data is expected to restrict the market growth to some extent. Apart from this, increasing use of social media, online communities, communication metadata, news feeds, satellite imagery, and geospatial information for estimates are expected to be a market opportunity for alternate data market in the forecast period.



Geographically, The Alternative Data Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



List of Companies Covered:



Eagle Alpha Lt,

YipitData

7Park Data Inc.

M Science LLC

App Annie Inc.

Talkingdata

The nPD Group Inc.

JWN Energy

Geotab Inc

Jumpshot

Quandl Inc.

Convergence Inc.



The Global Alternative Data Market Has Been Segmented into:



By Data Type



Sentiment Data

Geo-location Data

Credit/Debit Card Data

Satellite Data

Email Receipts

Web User Data

Mobile App User Data

Others



By Application Type



Automotive

Retail

Energy

BFSI

Healthcare

IT Telecommunications

Transportation Logistics

Others (Travels, Real Estate etc.)



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



