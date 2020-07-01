Alternative Data Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 22.6% During the Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Global Alternative Data Market was $1.5 Bn in 2019, and it is expected to reach $7.8 Bn by 2026. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 22.6% between 2020-2026.
Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Alternative Data Market will grow at 22.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026", as per the latest market research report titled Global Alternative Data Market (By Data Type – Sentiment Data, Geo-Location Data, Credit/Debit Card Data, Satellite Data, Web User Data, Patient Record Data, Mobile App User Data, Email Receipts, and Others. By application - Automotive, Retail, Energy, IT Telecommunications, BFSI, Transportation Logistics, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2026.
Browse the Full report on Global Alternative Data Market report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/alternative-data-market-21
Alternative Data is known as collection, cleansing, packaging, modeling, and distribution of large and complex structured and unstructured data sources in order to enhance investment returns and build market insights. It is expected to transform the face of investment management over the next couple of decades. The need for utilizing information benefit over competitors is considered to be the major driving factor for the adoption of alternative data across the world. Moreover, companies are figuring out multiple ideas with the help of alternative data that can support a significant investment decision. This information advantage of alternative data over competitors is expected to fuel market growth rapidly over the forecast period. However, higher risk as compared to conventional data and risk associated with sourcing and handling data is expected to restrict the market growth to some extent. Apart from this, increasing use of social media, online communities, communication metadata, news feeds, satellite imagery, and geospatial information for estimates are expected to be a market opportunity for alternate data market in the forecast period.
Geographically, The Alternative Data Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
List of Companies Covered:
Eagle Alpha Lt,
YipitData
7Park Data Inc.
M Science LLC
App Annie Inc.
Talkingdata
The nPD Group Inc.
JWN Energy
Geotab Inc
Jumpshot
Quandl Inc.
Convergence Inc.
Get a sample copy: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/alternative-data-market-21
The Global Alternative Data Market Has Been Segmented into:
By Data Type
Sentiment Data
Geo-location Data
Credit/Debit Card Data
Satellite Data
Email Receipts
Web User Data
Mobile App User Data
Others
By Application Type
Automotive
Retail
Energy
BFSI
Healthcare
IT Telecommunications
Transportation Logistics
Others (Travels, Real Estate etc.)
By Geography Type
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Browse the Full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/alternative-data-market-21
Our Blog: https://prnewswireonline.com/
About Us:
Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.
Related Reports:
Agricultural Drones Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/agricultural-drones-market-21/
Level Transmitter Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-level-transmitter-market-report-21