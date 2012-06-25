Alternative Energy in China - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Alternative Energy in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- The Alternative Energy industry in China is engaged in power generation via wind, geothermal energy, solar energy, tidal energy and biomass energy. It includes other electricity generation activities that are excluded from thermal, hydraulic and nuclear electricity generation. Renewable energy includes new energies and hydraulic energies.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shangdong Huipu Ganshi Electric Power Co. Ltd., Shandong Luneng Rongcheng Wind Power Co., Ltd., Fujian Mingdong Electric Power Co. Ltd., China Datang Corporation, Qingdao Huawei Wind Power Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
