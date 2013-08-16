Alternative Energy Is the Answer to Huge Electricity Bills

Norwich, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The huge recurring cost in production of electrical energy and the irreversible damage it causes to the environment have forced man to look around for other sources of energy that are not only e-friendly but also affordable. The definitive solution seems to point towards solar energy. The web site gives various options for energy saving and cost control in the energy sector.



Consumers, both domestic and commercial, have always been plagued by spiraling electricity bills. The prohibitive cost of alternative energy sources has been an obstacle that seemed insurmountable till recently. How much does a solar panel cost is no more a million dollar question thanks to governmental intervention and scientific innovation. The once astronomical cost has now come down considerably making solar energy financially viable. A few years ago, the solar panel cost was about 14000 pounds (40p/kWh) for a system. But now with the government subsidizing solar energy projects, the cost of solar panels has come down to 500 pounds( 15.40p/kWh) .The feed tariff is a scheme whereby the govt. pays for every unit an individual produces whether for own use or for sale to the grid. This also results in energy bill saving.



It has been established that there are few substitutes for unplasticide polyvinyl chloride or uPVC windows when it comes to home or office insulation. The basic structure of uPVC windows is a double layered glass surface with a gas, usually Argon, filled in the intermediate space that will stop heat escaping from the area enclosed. This insulating property of upvc double glazing has been proved to result in savings around 300 pounds a year in energy bill in reducing carbon emissions and noise pollution, pvc windows play a significant role.



According to Mr. Luke, a spokesperson and copy writer of Quota is “a conservatory is a critical investment that involves not only design but a host of other factors including materials used”. Many advantages are enumerated here in favor of upvc conservatories chief of which are easy maintenance, economy, and the fact that it can be used in aluminum and hard wood construction. Industry sources point out that now upvc conservatories do not need to be typically white and bright. They point out that there are now any number of interesting finishes of which wood grain is that which is in vogue. The consumer is advised to ensure that materials used in a uPVC Conservatory bear BSN 12608 mark.



For more information on solar panels and energy conservation techniques and issues log on to http://solarpanels.quotatis.co.uk/ .



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