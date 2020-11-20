Alternative Finance Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials: Revolut, Mintos, Funding Circle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- Latest study released by AMA Research on Alternative Finance Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Alternative FinanceMarket research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Alternative Finance Market predicted until 2025 *. Some of the company that are profiled in this study are Revolut (United Kingdom), Mintos (Latvia), Funding circle (United Kingdom), Coinbase (United States), Prodigy finance (United Kingdom), Thinknum (United States), Equity Zen (United States), Tradeshift (United States), Workday (United States) and Trulioo (Canada)



Alternative finance is the product that excludes traditional banking such as banks, stocks and bond. It includes fundraising from online platforms and other sources. Various reasons related to the company does not allow them to opt for traditional banking options. Therefore, these companies have to find other sources such as crowd funding, grants, Mezzanine leaders, private equity and others. These type of financing provides benefits such as mentorship, customer validation, advice, and buy in.



Market Drivers

- Additional Benefits Such as Advice, Buy in, and Mentorship are Fuelling the Growth

- Improved Access to Finance Due To Technology Led Approach



Market Trend

- Emergence of Large Number of Alternative Finance Models

- Growing Number of Tech Startups



Restraints

- Risks Associated With the Finance Models



Opportunities

- Growing Popularity of Alternative Finance Source Such As Crowd Funding and Community Shares



Challenges

- Lack of Individuals about the Individuals and Businesses they would be Funding



Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life to overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as Revolut (United Kingdom), Mintos (Latvia), Funding circle (United Kingdom), Coinbase (United States), Prodigy finance (United Kingdom), Thinknum (United States), Equity Zen (United States), Tradeshift (United States), Workday (United States) and Trulioo (Canada) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.



Research objectives:

- Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To study and analyze the Alternative FinanceMarket size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

- To understand the structure of Alternative FinanceMarket by identifying its various sub segments.

- Focuses on the key Alternative FinanceMarket players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

- To analyze the Alternative FinanceMarket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



The titled segments and Market Data BreakDownare illuminated below:

Type (Crowd Funding, Grants, Mezzanine leaders, Private equity, Peer to peer lending, Others), Instrument type (Crypto currency, SME mini bond, Community shares, Social impact bond, Others), Industry vertical (Manufacturing, Professional and business services, Retail, Construction, Finance, Healthcare, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Alternative Finance industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry's leading Alternative Financecompanies and organizations.



Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alternative Financeare as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



