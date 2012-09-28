"Alternative Healthcare Providers in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- New age: Greater public awareness and adoption of alternative care will aid demand



Alternative Healthcare Providers in the US



Taking care



The industry remained resilient during the recession; as insurance coverage fell, many individuals became open to trying alternative methods. While healthcare reform will attract individuals back to conventional healthcare, it will prohibit health insurance companies from discriminating against licensed alternative healthcare providers. Also, increasing acceptance and adoption of alternative healthcare will support growth.



This industry provides health services that are not classified in any other industry, such as meditation, yoga or massage. These practitioners operate private or group practices in their own offices or in the facilities of others, such as hospitals, medical centers or patient homes. The industry does not include chiropractors; mental health specialists; physical, occupational and speech therapists; audiologists; or podiatrists.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



