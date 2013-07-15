Alternative Images Commissioned for European Federation of Bottled Water Gala Dinner

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Alternative Images was delighted to attend the event at Lincoln’s Inn in London this June.



The team at the London-based corporate photography firm were this year commissioned to shoot attendees of the annual summer assembly for the European Federation of Bottled Water, an event hosted by the UK office of the British Soft Drinks Association.



Peter Austin, director at Alternative, was on hand throughout the day to capture events as they unfolded. Though the weather was not at its best, the group posed for a corporate shot in the grounds of the Great Hall before being treated to a guided tour of the venue, the famous Lincoln’s Inn in the city of London.



The European group then made their way down to the Crypt for reception drinks and moved into the beautiful Old Hall building for a formal gala dinner.



Capturing the formal nature of the occasion requires a high level of skill and experience in the corporate photography sector. Peter explains the approach he takes towards shooting such prestigious events.



“The key is to produce a mix of candid and staged shots for the client,” he says. “Naturally, we need to make sure that all group photographs are constructed well so they are suitable for use in company publications, but it’s also important to catch guests unawares in order to get more relaxed shots at crucial points throughout the day and evening. In this case, we also tried to get some interesting images of the architecture – the Lincoln’s Inn is one of the most exquisite buildings in London and is beautifully proportioned, making for some really impressive shots.”



Examples of some of the images from the dinner can be found on Alternative Images’ website. More information is divulged from the company’s blog.



