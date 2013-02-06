Alternative Methods: Katie Holmes Has Become the Face and Co-Owner of the Brand Alterna

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Often, the stars themselves make us happy about reports that are going to join the world of beauty and fashion through the issue of its own makeup. We even used to collaboration, when a celebrity does something for a brand. But! Katie Holmes and company Alterna Haircare went the other way: the actress was not only the official brand, but also the owner of the brand.



"Kathy has inspired us with his elegant reincarnation of the actress in the movie the most outstanding, designer and style icon - says the president and CEO of the brand, Joan Malloy. - Alterna for many years been one of the most intimate secrets of hairdressers, but now things are changing. We are confident that the combination of creativity Katie, her natural beauty, gorgeous hair and our modern, focused on the visible result of the collection of hair care changes the situation, revealing the secret wider audience. "



Katie Holmes does not remain in debt as part of compliments: "I'm really proud to be a part of this company. Not only because of its incredible products, but also because the philosophy of "affordable luxury" and sustainability close to me. I like that Alterna uses natural organic ingredients and do not resort to such harsh chemical elements such as sulphates and parabens. This is good for my hair color and good for the planet, so I am pleased to use cosmetics brand. "



From now on, the task is to inspire Katie Holmes brand partners around the world and help it increase the number of fans. Besides the actress will be sharing their creative and practical ideas from a consumer perspective, which is expected in the company, will be the next step in the development of the brand.



"Kathy in many ways - the personification of the stylish, discerning and caring about the health of the individuals we want to attract - continues Malloy. - We are very fortunate that we can look at things from her point of view, not only as an artist but also as a sought after professional, mother and business woman. "