Alternative Payment Channels - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- Payments are moving from cash based to cash-less transaction. The resilience of the electronic payments market is proved, with the number of transactions increasing from 17.9 billion in 2010 to 21.3 billion in 2011, registering growth of 19% y-o-y, despite economic volatility. Meanwhile the aggregate value of global e-payments is expected to reach approximately EUR1.4 trillion in 2013. While online payment services or e-commerce are more prominent in developed economies owing to the high penetration of the internet, mobile payments have considerable reach in emerging economies like India, China, Brazil and Kenya as there are more mobile phones than bank accounts in these countries. These changing trends are creating opportunities for established as well as start-up companies offering a plethora of alternative payment instruments. The online and mobile payment market is expected to undergo substantial growth with even some government institutions supporting the development of alternative payment channels across various sectors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Non-cash payments are replacing cash payments
- Electronic payments are replacing paper-based payments
- Self-service is replacing branch banking
- The use of debit cards has grown faster than the use of credit cards, but this may change
- Direct debits are developing slowly
Scope
This report will allow you to:
- Gauge the current market status of alternative payment channels
- Access previously unpublished data on the alternative payments market
- Identify the trends and innovations propelling the growth of alternative payments
- Gain insight into the technology and infrastructure supporting electronic payments
- Scan the trends in developed markets and the opportunities in emerging markets
- Learn from the major players and their product portfolios
- Analyse the overall market potential for alternative payments
Reasons to Get this Report
- Examine detailed insight into the variety of alternative payment channels currently available
- Key industry statistics have been compiled to give a holistic view of the major markets such as the US, UK, Italy, Germany, India and China
- The report features a special emphasis on the opportunities available in emerging markets
- A number of regulatory and industry initiatives are looked at within the report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: M-PESA, Octopus, Oyster, PayPal, Visa Europe, Paybox, Obopay, Mastercard, SK Telecom
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Payment Cards in Germany
- Australian Payment Cards: Review of 2011 and Outlook to 2013
- Corporate Payments
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: June 2011
- e-Retailing in the European Automotive Aftermarket
- Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Alternative Energy Monthly Deal Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - February 2011
- Alternative Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2011
- Alternative Energy Monthly Deal Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - January 2011
- Alternative Energy Monthly Deal Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, April 2011