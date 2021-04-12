Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Alternative Proteins Market is projected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Over the years, there has been a growing change in diets and lifestyles that have occurred with increasing industrialization, economic development, millennials, and globalization. This is often expected to possess a substantial impact on the nutrition, health and awareness status of the worldwide population, particularly in developing countries, which has actually led to the emergence and growth of this market.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Alternative Proteins market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Alternative Proteins market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



Key participants include Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated among others.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Alternative Proteins market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Alternative Proteins Market on the basis of source, application and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Plant Protein

Mycoprotein

Algal Protein

Insect Protein



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Alternative Proteins Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Evolving consumer and market trends



4.2.2.2. Preferences being shifted to plant protein



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Economical viability on a large scale



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Alternative Proteins Market By Source Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Source Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Plant Protein



5.1.2. Mycoprotein



5.1.3. Algal Protein



5.1.4. Insect Protein



CONTINUED…!



