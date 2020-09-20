Alternative Proteins Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Alternative Proteins Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



The alternative proteins are food-technology or plant-based alternatives protein that replaces the animal protein. Alternative proteins have a similar texture, look and taste to animal-based meat products. Increasing reach of social media, concerns across the transparency in the food industry related to the health, presence of information on food provenance and traceability, sustainability, and animal welfare are among some factors expected to drive the growth of market.



Additionally, increasing global trend of consumer in non-meat-based protein options and rise in awareness of a link between high meat consumption and some non-communicable diseases fuelling the growth of market. On the other flip side, high cost of alternative protein expected to restrain the growth of alternative protein market.



The Alternative Proteins market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in Alternative Proteins in local as well as international market.



Global Alternative Proteins Market reports cover major players like AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Algatechologies Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aspire Food Group, AXIOM Foods Inc., BENEO GmbH, Avant Meats, BlueBioTech Int. GmbH, Beyond Meat, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Cellana Inc., Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia, Cellular Revolution, Clear Meat, CHS Inc., Coalo Vally Farms, Corbion NV, DIC Corporation, E.I. Dupont de Nemours and Company, E.I.D. – Parry, Balletic Foods, Enterra Feed Corporation, EntoCube, Entofood, Sdn Bhd., Entomo Farms, EnviroFlight LCC., Farbest Brands, Glanbia Plc, Global Bugs, Asia Co. Ltd., Ingredion Inc, Aleph Farms Ltd. , Finless Foods Inc. , BlueNalu, Inc., Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, MycoTechnology Inc., Now foods, Parabel Inc., Plantible Foods Inc., Pond Technologies Inc., Proti-Farm Holding NV, Protix, Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch, Novel Farms, Inc., Roquette Frères Le Romain, Sotexpro, Sun Chlorella Corporation, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company, Tate & Lyle Plc, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd, Tiny Farms, Ynsect, Fork & Goode, New Age Meats, ORF Genetics, Lab Farm Foods, VBites Foods Limited, Mosa Meat, Memphis Meats, Peace of Meat, Wild Earth, Turtle Tree Labs, Integriculture Inc, Shiok Meats Pte. Ltd., Supermeat , Just, Inc., Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods), Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Amy's Kitchen, Tofurky, Gold&Green Foods Ltd., Sunfed, Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Appleton Meats, Higher Steaks, Biotech Foods SL, The Better Meat Co., Biofood Systems LTD., Lightlife Foods, Field Roast, Naturli´ Foods A/S, Schouten, Sweet Earth Foods and Impossible Foods among others



Market Segments

Global Alternative Proteins Market by Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Pea Protein

- Soy Protein

- Cultured Meat

- Mycoprotein

- Insect Protein

- Whey Protein

- Alternative Dairy

- Others (grains, mushrooms, etc)



Global Alternative Proteins Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Foods and Beverage

- Animal Feed

- Nutrition and Health Supplements

- Others (Pharmaceuticals, etc)



Global Alternative Proteins Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for Global Alternative Proteins Market

- To receive industry overview and future trends Alternative Proteins market

- To analyze the Alternative Proteins market drivers and challenges

- To get information on Alternative Proteins size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Alternative Proteins industry



