Alternative Sweeteners Market to Witness Great Growth : Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., NutraSweet Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Others

Alternative sweeteners Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., NutraSweet Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Incorporated, Arnhem Group, Celanese Corporation, Dupont, JMC Corporation, Roquette Frères SA, Südzucker AG, Tate & Lyle Plc, Unilever Group, United American Industries Incorporated, Sugar Foods Corporation, Nutrasweet Company, Purecircle Limited among others.



The Alternative sweeteners market is accounted to be USD 12.1 billion in 2017 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Drivers and Restraints of the Alternative sweeteners market



Increasing demand of low-calorie food products

Rising demand of natural sweeteners

Rising consumer awareness of obesity, diabetes and other health concerns

Stringent Regulatory framework

Fluctuating prices of raw materials



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.



Alternative sweeteners MARKET Segmentation:



By product type the market for alternative sweeteners market is segmented into HIS, polyols, Natural and others. The HIS segment is sub-segmented into artificial and natural HIS. The polyols segment is sub-segmented into sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, maltitol, erythritol, and others.

By application the market for alternative sweeteners is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic care products. The food & beverages segment is sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, Snacks & frozen desserts, tabletop sweeteners, dairy products and beverages.

On the basis of geography, alternative sweeteners market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alternative sweetenersare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Alternative sweeteners Manufacturers



Alternative sweeteners Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Alternative sweeteners Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



