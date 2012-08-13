Alternative to Carnosine Anti Aging Free Skin Care E-Course Is Launched by Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- SkinCareProductsNews.com has just launched a free e-course that teaches viewers the secrets of anti aging skin care.



The new website, http://skincareproductsnews.com/, also features in-depth product reviews, tips and advice, and the latest news on effective skin care products that are safe and natural.



Currently, there is a lot of buzz and hype surrounding carnosine, an amino acid that is found naturally in the body. This ingredient is used in supplements and skin care products. Dr. Oz recently mentioned carnosine and its anti-aging properties on his show, which has caused many women to become interested in learning more about it. Carnosine has been shown to have the ability to rejuvenate cells, which is why it’s catching the eye of physicians like Dr. Oz as well as female consumers nationwide who want to use it in order to look younger.



But as the founders of SkinCareProductsNews.com know quite well, anti aging involves much more than a single ingredient or “magic bullet” like carnosine. Keeping the skin looking young involves adopting positive lifestyle habits, eating a healthy diet and knowing how to choose skin care products that are free of toxic ingredients. What is not well known to many consumers is that many brand name beauty products actually contain toxic ingredients. The e-course focuses on the myriad of things people can do in tandem to keep their skin looking youthful that do not involve relying on any single ingredient like carnosine and knowing how to make smart choices when faced with flashy marketing.



The free e-course, http://skincareproductsnews.com/offer/, is titled “Secrets of Anti Aging Skin Care.” Visitors to the website can first watch a brief video that introduces the e-course. Then, simply by clicking on “like,” viewers will get instant access to the e-course, which explains the various dos and don’ts of skin care.



“Do you want to learn guaranteed ways to reduce or eliminate wrinkles, fine lines, tired saggy skin, sun damage, age spots and other unsightly skin problems?” the introductory video asks its viewers, adding that it will teach simple skin care secrets step-by-step so people will never have to waste any more money on “slick miracle products.”



SkinCareProductsNews.com will also be continually updated with the latest skin care reviews and information about some of the best skin care products on the market today. Some of the recent posts focus on topics like effective acne treatments, if anti-cellulite products truly work, and reviews of products that actually work.



