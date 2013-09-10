Alternative to War in Syria: Let's Help Unhappy Countries Be Happier and More Resilient

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Stan Greene is on a mission. He wants to challenge every human being to get off the sidelines and get involved in making the world a better place. He is raising funds to offer sponsorships for people in the world's most unhappiest countries to take his life changing online course free of charge.



"While the world waits for big governments to decide how we will contribute to another country's war and destruction, each of us has an opportunity to get off the sidelines and IMPROVE the world," says Stan Greene, who is President of a company called PowerThinking Corp.



There is something called the Happiness Index which measures the level of life satisfaction for 149 countries around the world. The happiest countries are in Europe, North America and South America, with Denmark and Costa Rica leading the way. Syria, the country now receiving most of the world's attention, is ranked 76th.



Most of the countries ranked at the very bottom of the list however, are in Africa. "In just a few months, over 4,000 people from some of Africa's unhappiest countries have expressed an interest in our online training but don't have the money to participate. We need compassionate people from around the world to donate as little as $10.00 to make someone's life," said Greene.



Mr. Greene needs people who want to make a difference to visit http://www.gofundme.com/38dnww and learn more about his campaign.