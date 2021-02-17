Alternative Treatment to Tennis Elbow Using Elbow Shock Absorber (ESA)

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Alternatives Treatment to Tennis Elbow Using Elbow Shock Absorber



Persistent elbow pain makes it difficult to perform everyday tasks. An orthotic treatment for tennis elbow, such as bracing, can provide long-term relief without the risks associated with injections and other forms of invasive and costly treatment such as surgical intervention.



Lateral (and medial) epicondylitis, or tennis (golfers) elbow, is a condition that affects roughly 1% to 3% percent of the general population and nearly 50% of golf and tennis players. This condition results from the overuse of the forearm muscles and tendons through repetitive motions and shocks, such as swinging a tennis racket or common activities like gardening. When tendons become enflamed, it causes acute elbow pain and weakened grip strength. To combat this condition, Elbow Shock Absorber offers a unique approach to eliminate pain and improve elbow function to speed up recovery, leading towards a "pain-free play" reality.



The Benefits of Elbow Shock Absorber



There are several bracing options, that all come in various designs and sizes, but Tenex® ESA is the only product worn on the wrist, like a watch, that will dampen vibrations BEFORE they reach the elbow. It is worn just above the wrist bone and is fully adjustable to different wrist size. Tenex® ESA can be used on each wrist when pain is experienced in both arms. At the onset, it is best worn all day, until a noticeable improvement and then worn as needed during work or play.it is not only effective for tennis and golfers elbow, but also beneficial for carpal tunnel syndrome condition.



It may take a few days to notice the healing effect of wearing Tenex® ESA. At first, it will serve to prevent further damage to the inflamed soft tissues while the natural healing process takes place and then prevents a recurrence of the condition.



How does Tenex® Elbow Shock Absorber (ESA) work?



A specially formulated liquid metal, sealed inside the product, produces a continuous counter wave action that neutralizes armful vibrations. When worn on the wrist, Tenex® ESA absorbs these vibrations BEFORE they have a chance to reach the soft tissues of the wrist and elbow. Tested at MIT and by independent laboratories, Tenex® ESA has demonstrated that up to 70% of vibrations are eliminated.



If you or someone you know has been experiencing ongoing elbow pain, contact tennis-elbow.com to learn about this alternative and innovative orthotic treatments for tennis elbow



