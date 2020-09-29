AlternativeSoft Adds Stress Test Scenario for Private Equity Funds to Investment Analytics Platform

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- As investors in private equity funds know, the key to a successful investment is data. AlternativeSoft already offers users the ability to grab information from multiple external sources such as Bloomberg, Morningstar, Albourne, EurekaHedge and many more. Users can then use this aggregated data in order to make well-informed decisions on which assets, and investment strategy, will create the optimal portfolio.



The Private Equity Fund Stress Test Scenario is a crucial additional tool, allowing users to carry out 'what if' scenarios for the next two to six years, displaying best and worst outcomes for private equity cash flows, based on various contributions/distributions permutations. Clearly, this is hugely beneficial when it comes to the ultimate success of any private equity portfolio.



AlternativeSoft CEO, Laurent Favre, explained the rationale behind the development of the new feature:



'For more than a decade, AlternativeSoft has continually pushed the boundaries of what can be achieved using our software platform. Our clients have played a key role in this. When adding new functionality for users, we always take their needs into account. Private equity fund Stress Test Scenario is one example of that commitment.'



'For a portfolio of private equity not to run out of cash, our clients need to be able to accurately predict future scenarios. In doing so, they can then make better decisions when it comes to developing investment strategies. This new feature will be invaluable to clients, giving them the ability to make better forecasts when it comes to their cash, as well as predict where things could go wrong in the worst economic scenario.'



AlternativeSoft's innovative platform has garnered acclaim from many of the industry's experts, as well as secured awards year-on-year for best risk management software.



The new feature is already operational and can be experienced first-hand by requesting a demo here.



For more information, visit alternativesoft.com or telephone +44 20 7510 2003. Alternatively, email information@alternativesoft.com



About AlternativeSoft

AlternativeSoft is an award-winning quantitative analytics software platform, specialising in asset selection, portfolio construction and customised reporting. It is currently the only tool on the market that can aggregate data from any source, with established links to Bloomberg, Morningstar, Albourne, EurekaHedge, and Preqin among others.