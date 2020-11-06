AlternativeSoft Offers Quantitative Analytics Software Designed to Generate Insightful Analysis for Investment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- AlternativeSoft, the leading provider of fund management software, helps individuals as well as businesses track & examine their investments in ETF, private market funds, hedge funds, and mutual funds. Their software helps consultants in choosing the best funds and manage them more effectively. The style analysis of the software helps consultants validate managers' claims to understand alpha generation. The software helps users to analyse unpredictability & Value at Risk decomposition by position.



Their software helps consultants discover the top performing funds in the market, is used by consultants to reorganise their internal & external reports and the software also enables users to create portfolios across hedge funds, mutual funds and more. Their software provides top-class optimisations with ten various risk methodologies available. Using over 3000 statistics, the software enables consultants to quickly recognise funds that meet their customers' requirements.



A representative from AlternativeSoft stated, "Our software is designed to streamlines much useful performance-based analytics including portfolio optimisation, peer evaluation, and relative analysis. Using AlternativeSoft's powerful quantitative analytics, investors can identify top-performing fund managers as well as construct and optimise portfolios of fund allocations. Also, we have a highly skilled support team that is committed to highly responsive and efficient customer support."



AlternativeSoft, one of the best solutions for Fund Selection and Portfolio Construction, is majorly used by consultants & advisors to assess & advise on investments into all types of funds, comprising mutual funds, private equity funds, ETF's, and hedge funds. Their analytics software is well known for offering tailored reporting that can be rapidly categorised & filtered. The software aids clients to easily evaluate funds, conduct quantitative screens & searches, develop watchlists, conduct audited due to thoroughness on funds, get data from funds in an inspected & computerised way, and more within an easy to use interface.



AlternativeSoft is an award winning leading provider in Asset Selection, Portfolio Construction and Fund Reporting software. Since 2005, AlternativeSoft has simplified the asset selection and portfolio construction process for institutional investors, empowering users by creating a personalised investment universe driven by state-of-the-art analytics. With a total combined AuM over $1.5tn worldwide, some of the world's largest pension funds, fund of funds, family offices, private banks, endowments, foundations, wealth managers and advisers trust AlternativeSoft to identify and analyse multi-asset class portfolios of hedge funds, mutual funds, ETFs and private market funds.



