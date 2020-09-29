AlternativeSoft Offers the Best Risk Management Software with Predictive Analysis

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- AlternativeSoft, the leading provider of fund management software, helps businesses or individuals track and analyse their investments in hedge funds, mutual funds, ETF and private market funds. Their software is comprehensive, sophisticated, and configurable to be deployed in a variety of fund management environments. The software allows users to quickly analyse funds, perform quantitative screens and searches, build peer groups or watchlists, track and analyse fund exposures, perform audited due diligence on funds, receive data from funds in an audited and automated way, and more within an easy to use interface. Their software is highly known for providing customised reporting that can be easily sorted and filtered.



AlternativeSoft is the only analytical tool on the market that allows fund management companies or individual users to build and manage a universe with data easily imported from any source including Bloomberg, Morningstar, Albourne, HFR, EurekaHedge, HFM, Preqin and Refinitiv. The software is highly intuitive and user friendly and designed to help businesses to construct robust and well performing hedge fund's portfolios. What make AlternativeSoft unique is that it allows users to understand the effects of extreme risk on the optimal wealth of a portfolio.



A representative from the company stated, "Our software is designed to streamlines many useful performance based analytics including portfolio optimization, peer evaluation, and relative analyses. Using AlternativeSoft's powerful quantitative analytics, investors can identify top-performing fund managers as well as construct and optimise portfolios of fund allocations. Also, we have a highly skilled support team who is committed to highly responsive and efficient customer support."



AlternativeSoft provides highly functional and robust software for asset selection, portfolio construction and fund reporting. They have a team of skilled professionals who work round the clock to help their customers get most of the software, whether that be to conduct in-depth risk analysis and management or to track fund exposures and liquidity. Their clients include the largest banks, small or large funds of hedge funds and the world's biggest Pension Funds. Anyone looking for the best Investment management software in Europe can contact them by filling out a simple questionnaire form present on their website



About AlternativeSoft

AlternativeSoft is an award winning leading provider in Asset Selection, Portfolio Construction and Fund Reporting software. Since 2005, AlternativeSoft has simplified the asset selection and portfolio construction process for institutional investors, empowering users by creating a personalised investment universe driven by state-of-the-art analytics. With a total combined AuM over $1.5tn worldwide, some of the world's largest pension funds, fund of funds, family offices, private banks, endowments, foundations, wealth managers and advisers trust AlternativeSoft to identify and analyse multi-asset class portfolios of hedge funds, mutual funds, ETFs and private market funds.



For more information, please visit: https://www.alternativesoft.com



Contact Details



81 Farringdon Street, London

EC4A 4BL

Phone: +44 20 7510 2003, +1 914 481 2981

Email: information@alternativesoft.com