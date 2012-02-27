Alterra Home Loans Becomes Approved HARP Program Lender

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- Alterra Home Loans is pleased to announce that they are now an approved lender under the HARP refinance program. The Nevada-based lender provides home loan and refinancing services to new and existing homeowners with additional offices in California, Florida, Texas and Arizona.



The advent of mortgage-backed securities and the collapse of the housing market have left hundreds of thousands of homeowners underwater in their mortgages. The federal government has responded to the crisis by purchasing these mortgage backed securities at a time when home loan interest rates are historically low. The government’s program known as the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) is designed to assist homeowners in refinancing their mortgages even if they owe more than the home’s current value, which is known as being “underwater” in general parlance.



Alterra Home Loans has now joined the approved lenders for HARP in order to bring relief to homeowners. “Many homeowners are asking, ‘What is the Harp program,’” said Alterra Home Loans Nevada Area Manager Chris Garza. “We’re glad to be in the position to explain HARP to homeowners and determine if they are eligible, so we’re encouraging them to contact us to discuss their options.”



The Nevada-based lender has offices in a number of states and therefore has seen first hand the growing effects of the housing mortgage crisis. “Being in Nevada, we’ve seen many Las Vegas home loans affected by the crisis where borrowers that owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth have limited financial options,” said Garza. “HARP allows them to take advantage of current market mortgage rates even if they are underwater, which can be a game changer for many homeowners.”



The Alterra Home Loans team specializes in providing the highest quality financial mortgage services combined with the lowest interest rates available. Their outstanding mortgage service professionals work one on one with each client to ensure that the financial solution is tailored specifically to meet their needs. “Our ultimate goal is to create a lasting relationship with each of our clients by providing the service and program that they need,” said Garza. “The HARP program is just one of many tools at our disposal. For more information, please visit http://www.alterrahomeloans.com/



About Alterra Home Loans

With offices in Nevada, California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, Alterra Home Loans provides home loan and refinancing services to new and existing homeowners. With a variety of services and programs at their disposal, the highly experienced mortgage professionals can tailor the right solution to the needs of each homeowner. The Equal Housing Lender is also an approved lender for HARP. Alterra Home Loans is a division of Venta Financial Group.