Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Altisource Residential Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) concerning whether certain statements regarding Altisource Residential Corp’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Altisource Residential Corp owns and manages single-family rental properties, primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. According to the investigation Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEMKT:AAMC) is the asset manager for Altisource Residential Corp and it is controlled by Altisource Residential Corp’s chairman, William Erbey. Altisource Asset Management Corp’s management team serves as both asset managers and executives of Altisource Residential Corp.



On March 19, 2014, a report was published asserting that Altisource Residential Corp significantly overpays Altisource Asset Management Corp, four to seven times above the market price, to manage Altisource Residential Corp’s assets and that there is a clear conflict of interest in the asset management agreement since Altisource Asset Management Corp’s management is also serving as senior executives of Altisource Residential Corp.



The investigation concerns whether Altisource Residential Corp’s Board breached its fiduciary duties in connection with the incentive fees Altisource Residential Corp agreed to pay Altisource Asset Management Corp pursuant to their asset management agreement.



On May 9, 2014, NYSE:RESI shares closed at $25.16 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Altisource Residential Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com