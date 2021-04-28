Altor Safety: A Top 3 Ply Surgical Mask Manufacturer in America

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- The COVID-19 pandemic has upped the need to take safety to a whole new level, considering that an essential part of such moves is face masks that shield people to an extent from the devastating virus that has led to the demise of many people. To aid in protecting health workers and everyday people alike, are personal protective equipment manufacturers saddled with the responsibility of producing materials that include face and surgical masks. The United States is not left out, and as Altor Safety, a renowned personal protective equipment manufacturer, is among the top 3 ply surgical mask manufacturers in America.



Responding to a query, Altor Safety's spokesperson commented, "The whole world is currently under siege of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a health institution and production company that has been producing personal protective equipment, we are obliged to further contribute to the production of a quality 3 ply surgical mask that protects all and sundry. Produced with raw materials sourced from our nation, we can contribute immensely to the production of quality PPEs that guarantee protection from any form of virus. We consider dedication and safety as our core values, and we will do all we can to ensure protection from the deadly virus".



As one of the top 3 ply surgical mask manufacturer in America, Altor Safety ensures users' complete safety. Their masks are made to have the following features: comfortable fit around the ears through elastic hoops, nose-clip molds for improved fitting, made from material with upwards of 99% BFE, multi-purpose application, among others. These face masks are Berry Compliant and TAA Compliant and are the best that can be found in the industry where they offer these products. As a leading surgical mask manufacturer in the USA, they also go out of their way to ensure that these masks are provided to their customers at the most affordable prices they can imagine.



The spokesperson further added, "We offer our esteemed customers a value proposition that they cannot let go of, as our masks are largely affordable and can be purchased from any part of the states if our customers would only initiate a few clicks on our website. We offer our customers a great opportunity to purchase a surplus of masks to help them and their family stay safe in these testing times. We do this with a strong sense of purpose and responsibility, which distinguishes us from our several competitors. For record's sake, our 3ply Disposable Mask is made in the USA, and each mask is made with love at our facility in Valley Cottage, New York".



Customers who need to get astm level 1 mask can do so on the Altor Safety website, where they can add the products to the cart, and have them shipped to them in due time. The masks are made in line with industry standards.



