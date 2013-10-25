Altruic Advisors Introduces QuickBooks Consulting Services

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Altruic advisors, a Detroit CPA firm that provides audit, tax preparation, accounting, and advisory services, has announced it will provide QuickBooks Consulting services to clients. Experts are ready to help clients get the most out of the leading business accounting software. Complete setup and training are provided by the company’s staff of dedicated professionals.



With these new services, clients can learn from a Detroit QuickBooks consultant . This takes the guesswork out of learning the system. It also ensures they will be able to run their business and tax preparation more efficiently. They’ll learn all the ins and outs of the software, shortcuts, and the benefits of every feature.



In addition, the company provides Detroit audit services for business owners, individual professionals, and nonprofit organizations. It offers an array of fraud prevention services plus advisory services for nonprofit special events. Bill pay, payroll, accounting, tax planning and preparation, and bank financing services for businesses are designed to increase efficiency and save on income taxes.



The company’s Detroit tax preparation services are based on the latest regulatory standards, including the 2012 Tax Relief Act preventing tax increases for 98% of Americans. It’s QuickBooks consulting services compliment its business assistance by allowing clients full autonomy in executing effective tax planning practices.



An online Client Portal plus free consultations via an integral web form make the company even more accessible to clients. The company serves Detroit, Novi, Brighton, and Ann Arbor customers. For more information on Altruic Advisors and its array of services, including QuickBooks consulting, go to http://altruicadvisors.com



About Altruic Advisors

Altruic Advisors is a licensed accounting, audit, tax preparation, and advisory firm in Michigan. Serving clients in Detroit, Novi, Brighton, and Ann Arbor, it works with business owners, independent professionals, and nonprofit organizations. Affordable and friendly service is based on professional experience and knowledge of the most current tax requirements.