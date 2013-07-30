AltruicAdvisors Announces Range of Tax Resources in Addition to Access to Detroit Accountants

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- AltruicAdvisors, a tax preparation, accounting, and advisory firm, now provides a number of tax resources including access to Detroit accountants . Small business owners, individuals, entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations can benefit from the information contained within the firm’s website.



In addition to an affordable Detroit accounting service , visitors and clients can find a plethora of resources providing information about managing finances. The “Guides” section includes reports on how to make secure financial decisions in the wake of various life changes, how to start, run, and sell a business, or learn strategies for investment. Another report discusses tax deductions which are often missed, while another targets individuals in lowering their taxes. The “Frequently Asked Questions” report includes over 500 commonly asked financial questions and answers.



The “Tax Center” is another resource intended to aid Detroit tax planning . Visitors can track refunds, find out tax due dates, examine the current year’s rates, and access IRS tax forms and publications. There is also a guide for how long to keep tax records and other financial information. Printable tax forms, a 1040 tax calculator, and a calculator for marginal and effective tax rates are also available.



In fact, a while list of financial calculators are provided on the site, from cash flow to college to credit to retirement. Links to financial information, based on category, are provided as well, giving clients or anyone else access to vital details often missed. For those needing one-on-one help from Detroit accountants, AltruicAdvisors can help. Visit http://altruicadvisors.com to learn more.



About AltruicAdvisors

AltruicAdvisors, based in Novi and Ann Arbor, Michigan, provides tax and financial services to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals. It employs a professional and highly experienced staff while focusing on a high degree of responsiveness to help clients quickly. The company regularly assesses the quality of its services through anonymous surveys, ensuring it provides the soundest financial advice to clients.