Alumina Market China 2013-2017 Research and Development Trend Forecast by HuidianResearch

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Research and Development Trend Forecast of Alumina Market in China, 2013-2017” mainly conducts an in-depth analysis on market status of alumina industry at home and overseas, market competition, imports and exports, and business performance of main enterprises, meanwhile makes a forecast for alumina industry so as to provide a decision-making reference for understanding alumina industry as well as investment.



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China is one of the world’s leading countries that have Bauxite deposits, 97% of bauxite are mainly distributed in seven provinces: Shanxi, Henan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shandong, and Yunnan. However, those bauxite resources are with low ratio of alumina and silica, and manufacturing technique is complicated. The cost of extraction is much higher and less open-cast mines.



In 2012, production capacity of alumina in China reached 54000kt/a. Under the influence of economic growth slowdown and macroeconomic regulation for real estate in China, alumina consumption growth was slow. The output of alumina in China accounted for 39.51% of global output, and China’s consumption accounted for 45% of global consumption. China has become the world’s largest country for production and consumption of metallurgical grade alumina, and the primary strong country in alumina industry with a stride forward towards the goal of being excellent.



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In 2012, the output of alumina in China reached about 41.65 million tons, an increase of 7.32% on year-on-year basis; alumina demand was approximately 40.20 million tons, year-on-year growth of 2.97%. Up to the end of December 2012, global aluminum companies, including China, the alumina operating rate was about 85%, of which China accounted for 73%.



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