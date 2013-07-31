Alumina Market in China, 2013-2017: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Research and Development Trend Forecast of Alumina Market in China, 2013-2017” mainly conducts an in-depth analysis on market status of alumina industry at home and overseas, market competition, imports and exports, and business performance of main enterprises, meanwhile makes a forecast for alumina industry so as to provide a decision-making reference for understanding alumina industry as well as investment.



China is one of the world’s leading countries that have Bauxite deposits, 97% of bauxite are mainly distributed in seven provinces: Shanxi, Henan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shandong, and Yunnan. However, those bauxite resources are with low ratio of alumina and silica, and manufacturing technique is complicated. The cost of extraction is much higher and less open-cast mines.



In 2012, production capacity of alumina in China reached 54000kt/a. Under the influence of economic growth slowdown and macroeconomic regulation for real estate in China, alumina consumption growth was slow. The output of alumina in China accounted for 39.51% of global output, and China’s consumption accounted for 45% of global consumption. China has become the world’s largest country for production and consumption of metallurgical grade alumina, and the primary strong country in alumina industry with a stride forward towards the goal of being excellent.



