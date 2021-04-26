Alumina Market Share to Reach USD 73.02 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global alumina market is expected to reach USD 73.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing applications of alumina among end-use applications.



Alumina finds extensive application in the production of metal aluminum, which finds application in a huge variety of commercial sectors. It is commonly used in both cast forms and wrought. The lightweight of aluminum makes it a suitable choice for use in the automotive and aerospace industry. It is also resistant to corrosion, which leads to its use in food and chemical handling and architectural purposes. Aluminum is an excellent electrical conductor and thus is used frequently in electrical transmission lines.



Increasing demand for refractories from the iron & steel industry is estimated to stimulate the demand for alumina in the forecast period. Refractories are the key materials used by the steel industry in the internal linings of furnaces for the production of iron and steel, in vessels for holding and carrying metal and slag, in furnaces for heating steel prior to further processing, and in the stacks through which hot gases are conducted. Refractories are also essential for the safe operation of the processes. Increasing demand for refractories in cement production is anticipated to fuel product demand in the upcoming years. Refractories play an instrumental role in both the lining of the high volume static equipment areas, which include a modern pre-calciner kiln system and the rotary kiln lining. The robustness of the rotary kiln brick lining usually determines the operating duration of a kiln.



Key participants include Alcoa Corporation, Rio Tinto PLC, Almatis BV, United Company RUSAL PLC, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Alumina LTd., CVG Bauxilum CA, Norsk Hydro ASA, National Alminium Company Ltd., and Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. among others.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2796



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global alumina market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Metallurgical-Grade

Tabular

Calcined

Reactive

Fused



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Offline

Online



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Refractories

Metallurgy

Ceramics

Abrasives

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



To get a Discount on the Alumina Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2796



Further key findings from the report suggest



By product type, metallurgical-grade alumina contributed to the larger market share in 2018. It is used in the production of aluminum metal, which finds widespread application in several industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, among others.



By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is likely to grow at a faster growth rate of 1.9% in the forecast period.



By application, ceramics held a substantial market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 1.5% in the period 2019-2027. Ceramics made from alumina are utilized in resistor cores in the electronics industry, heavy-duty forming tools, tiles for wear protection, seal and regulator discs for water taps, and thread guides in textile engineering, among others.



The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the end-user industries, as well as the presence of leading market players.



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/alumina-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Alumina Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alumina Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for alumina from the metallurgical industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for alumina in refractories

4.2.2.3. Technological advancements

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2796



Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370