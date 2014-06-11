Aluminium Extrusions Manufacturers P&A International Announces No-Cost Consultations for New Clients

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- P&A International, one of the highest quality aluminium extrusions manufacturers in China, has just announced a new and exciting promotion. From now until July 10, 2014, new clients will receive a free consultation on product design, die casting in China, and aluminium extrusions tooling optimization. P&A, which produces top-quality aluminium extrusions in China, will also provide free samples of the tool after the first trial runs. This includes post machining and treatments such as anodizing in any colour of the new client’s choice.



The fact that the aluminium extrusion in China company would offer such a generous promotion probably does not come as a surprise to the many clients that have worked with P&A International over the years. Since they opened in 2008, the company has strived to offer both top-notch customer service and products. P&A’s local account managers work hard to make sure they understand their clients’ product requirements for custom manufacture, or an off-the-shelf purchase.



“Looking for an aluminium extrusion or precision die casting of aluminium or zinc alloy?” an article on P&A International’s website asked, adding that working from drawings or samples provided, the company’s expert die casting and extrusion designers and toolmakers will deliver China made extrusions with high tolerance—all at the lowest possible cost.



“Working closely with you we will select suitable process and alloy to design the tooling to suit your application.”



As one of the highest quality aluminium die casting companies, P&A International works hard to provide the best die casting China can offer. The goal of the company and the P&A International research facility is to deliver outstanding products at reasonable prices. The company’s team members have over 10 years experience working with Australian customers, and they are able to source complete parts and products as well as raw materials.



Anybody who would like to learn more about P&A International is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there, they can read more about the China-based company and their range of products and services.



About P&A International

P&A is China based company formed in 2008 by partners with engineering backgrounds. The company’s main focus is the manufacturing of skill and technology intense parts and components in China. Being a small player in the market, the company works very hard to establish themselves by providing their clients personalised service, often going outside of their scope to support them. For more information, please visit http://www.pa-international.com.au/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=128&Itemid=173