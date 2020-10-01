Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Aluminum Alloy Wheel market report recognizes the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth. Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its export sectors and broaden the scope of the goods and services produced given the report's traditionally strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generating investment in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market. This report is a roadmap for Aluminum Alloy Wheel market exporters and policymakers to identify higher value-added products and markets with growth potential, as well as giving guidance to realize the opportunities and overcoming production challenges.



The aluminum alloy wheel market and will by $ 0.52 bn during 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for light weight and corrosion resistant alloy wheels is increasing due to changing weather conditions, which is a key factor boosting the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market. Automotive alloy wheels support tubeless tires and also offer better grip on brakes. These are some of the benefits that are likely to increase the demand for automotive alloy wheels, which in turn, will accelerate the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market in the upcoming years.



Asia Pacific market is expected to account major revenue share in the global market. Increasing production of passenger vehicles in the region owing to the rising population and changing living standards of people in the counties in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of target market.



North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global automotive alloy wheel market owing to growing preference for alloy wheels.



Top Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:



Wanfeng Auto, Superior Industries, Yueling Wheels, Accuride, Lizhong Group, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts, Kunshan Liufeng, Ronal Wheels, Borbet, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Anchi Aluminum Wheel, CITIC Dicastal, Enkei Wheels, Zhejiang Jinfei, Topy Group, Alcoa, YHI International Limited, Uniwheel Group, Iochpe-Maxion



Segment by Types:



Forging

Casting

Others



Segment by Application:



Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



The Aluminum Alloy Wheel market also presents new analysis on opportunities for upgrading to transformed products, taking into account the existing export structure and available inputs. It analysis the current trade challenges that the market faces and provides guidance on targeted avenues for enhancing export growth, diversification, and product upgrading by moving towards higher value-added products within a value chain.



Highlights of the report:



-Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market reveals the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth.



-Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its significant information and broaden the scope of the services produced giving it strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generation.



-Developing a competitiveness strategy that focuses on diversifying its market and shifting to greater value addition in its products and services could place the market onto a more stable and sustainable development path with widespread benefits.



-Trade and Aluminum Alloy Wheel market access data are key in guiding and re-orienting policies towards the opportunities that promise the greatest benefits



-It ensures the widespread access to finance for global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market manufacturers, with improved connectivity to regional markets, and implementing an attractive and effective taxation system are overarching policies that will have a positive impact on the general business environment.



This research presents an example of how relevant data – complemented by information from local stakeholders – can inform the trade-related decision-making of policymakers and the private sector; by transforming raw data to trade and Aluminum Alloy Wheel market intelligence. It gives a balance between policies that promote the current market effect and an innovative approach that invests in new tradable products with higher value-added and impact.



The Aluminum Alloy Wheel market report provides design and implements an informed trade and development strategy. Enhancing trade competitiveness is not always straightforward. Accordingly, this report provides a customized analysis for product upgrading focused on export diversification.



