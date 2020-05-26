Aluminum Alloys Market to Cross 5% CAGR by 2024 : Top Key Players - Constellium, Aluminium Bahrain, Kobe Steel, Norsk Hydro, Alcoa, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, ERAMET

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Prominent players operating in the global aluminum alloys market include Rio Tinto Alken, Alcoa Inc., United Company RUSAL Plc, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Constellium, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Kobe Steel Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Aleris International Inc., UACJ Corporation, ERAMET, Magna International Inc., IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.



Global Market Insights, Inc. has released a new research study on Aluminum Alloys Market Analysis 2019-2024 inclusive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe.



The major industries that drive the aluminum alloys market are the air and land transport. Increasing purchasing power of consumers, growing per capita income, rising standard of living and developed infrastructure is likely to augment the air transport industry which in turn will drive the product market.



Another primary driver for the aluminum alloys market is the growing construction industry in the BRICS nations. Increasing urbanization and rapidly increasing population in these nations is steadily inclining towards industrial development to create new and better job opportunities.



In countries such as India and China, government has started taking initiatives for housing and other infrastructure which in turn will augment the regional product market. In 2016, the construction industry in the BRICS nations was valued at over USD 3 trillion and is likely to surpass beyond USD 8 trillion till the end of the forecast timeframe. Use of advanced and developed materials in in the construction of bridges and flyovers will further accelerate aluminum alloys market growth in coming years.



Based on the end-user industries, aluminum alloys market is classified as construction, transportation, electrical, machinery, and packaging. In 2016, the construction industry accounted for more than USD 20 billion of the total aluminum alloys market ever increasing population coupled with the requirement of infrastructure round the globe will further augment the global product market share. The transportation segment holds a significant share in the overall market and is likely to lead the market in terms of revenue and volume. The transportation industry is likely to exhibit growth in excess of 5.5% CAGR in projected timeframe.



From the global aluminum alloys market, Asia Pacific region holds in excess of 60% share and is likely grow with a CAGR of 5.5% in the future years owing to wide expansions in the construction, marine, and automotive industries. Growing industrialization in India and other Southeast Asian countries will further augment the global aluminum alloys market.



