Aluminum Can Manufacturing Companies Raise Minimum Order for Screen Printed Cans Pricing out Small to Mid-Size Craft Breweries

Mentor, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2022 -- A recent article by The Craft Brewing Business, details the struggle small to mid-sized craft breweries face due to rising minimum order requirements and costs for aluminum cans. The vast majority of craft breweries cannot meet the minimum order requirements and have found a creative way to get the job done. Craft breweries are taking advantage of high-speed label application machines to label blank cans with pressure sensitive or shrink sleeve labels.



Quadrel Labeling Systems is an industry leader in pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labeling equipment. According to Jerry Serafin, Sales Manager, "Craft brew has been a growing sector of our equipment sales. Our machinery is robust, simple to operate, cost effective, and lead times can have breweries ready to label quickly."



Craft breweries have reached out to Quadrel Labeling Systems to tailor equipment to meet their label application requirements. Mr. Serafin stated "Our machines range in speed from 50 products per minute to 350 products per minute in both pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve equipment. Our design utilizes stainless steel conveyor frames and electrical enclosures that protect the machine from the environment found in most craft breweries.



About Quadrel Labeling Systems

