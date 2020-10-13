New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market size was valued at USD 31.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 67.51 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The market is anticipated to register exponential growth in demand, owing to growing needs to secure outside walls of business structures such as industrial facilities and workplaces. Aluminum curtain walls are utilized in residential and commercial buildings to withstand air and water infiltration, support its own dead load weight, and resist wind loads. The market for aluminum curtain walls is anticipated to register considerable growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight curtain walls in construction projects and preference for low-cost metals with high sustainability



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.; HansenGroup Ltd.; GUTMANN AG; and Kawneer Company, Inc.



The Aluminum Curtain Wall industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)



Stick-built



Semi-unitized



Unitized



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)



Commercial



Residential



Regional Outlook of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Aluminum Curtain Wall market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



