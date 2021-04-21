New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global Aluminum Extrusion market is forecast to reach USD 119.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In the construction industry, demand for pre-engineered buildings is growing, as it can be quickly assembled, dismantled, and transported easily. Aluminum extruded products are commonly used in various applications, in particular for pre-engineered building roofing. One of the key trends in the aluminum extrusion market will be the growing adoption of pre-engineered buildings, positively impacting the market's growth.



In the automotive and aerospace and defense industries, demand for lightweight and high-performance materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, and composites is growing. In the automotive industry, aluminum extruded goods are utilized to reduce emissions and increase vehicle fuel efficiency. Besides, the aluminum extruded products' high temperature and thermal shock resistance properties make them suitable for use in high-performance vehicles and high-performance engine applications. Also, extruded aluminum items have a high rate of recycling and exhibit excellent resistance to creep, fatigue resistance, and corrosion resistance.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3082



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Jindal Aluminum Ltd., Arconic, Century Aluminum, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Novelis, Constellium, QALEX, TALCO, Norsk Hydro ASA, and Gulf Extrusions, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Aluminum Extrusion market.



Product Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Shapes



Rods & Bars



Pipes & Tubes



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mill finished



Powder Coated



Anodized



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Building & Construction



Consumer Goods



Automotive & Transportation



Electrical & Energy



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3082



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Aluminum Extrusion market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Aluminum Extrusion market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Aluminum Extrusion Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Aluminum Extrusion Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Aluminum Extrusion Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Aluminum Extrusion Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3082



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Growth



Neurovascular Devices Market Share



Automotive Human Machine Interface (Hmi) Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.