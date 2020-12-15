New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- The global Aluminum Extrusion market is forecast to reach USD 119.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In the construction industry, demand for pre-engineered buildings is growing, as it can be quickly assembled, dismantled, and transported easily. Aluminum extruded products are commonly used in various applications, in particular for pre-engineered building roofing. One of the key trends in the aluminum extrusion market will be the growing adoption of pre-engineered buildings, positively impacting the market's growth.



The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the Aluminum Extrusion market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Aluminum Extrusion Market' research report includes a brief analysis of this ever-evolving business sector, encompassing the regional overview, competitive landscape, technological innovations, and future market developments.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Aluminum Extrusion market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Aluminum Extrusion market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Aluminum Extrusion market. The global Aluminum Extrusion market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Aluminum Extrusion market are:



Jindal Aluminum Ltd., Arconic, Century Aluminum, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Novelis, Constellium, QALEX, TALCO, Norsk Hydro ASA, and Gulf Extrusions, among others



Product Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Shapes

Rods & Bars

Pipes & Tubes



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mill finished

Powder Coated

Anodized



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Energy



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



