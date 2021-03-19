New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Aluminum Extrusion market is forecast to reach USD 119.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In the construction industry, demand for pre-engineered buildings is growing, as it can be quickly assembled, dismantled, and transported easily. Aluminum extruded products are commonly used in various applications, in particular for pre-engineered building roofing. One of the key trends in the aluminum extrusion market will be the growing adoption of pre-engineered buildings, positively impacting the market's growth.



In the automotive and aerospace and defense industries, demand for lightweight and high-performance materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, and composites is growing. In the automotive industry, aluminum extruded goods are utilized to reduce emissions and increase vehicle fuel efficiency. Besides, the aluminum extruded products' high temperature and thermal shock resistance properties make them suitable for use in high-performance vehicles and high-performance engine applications. Also, extruded aluminum items have a high rate of recycling and exhibit excellent resistance to creep, fatigue resistance, and corrosion resistance.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The production of motor vehicles in India and Thailand is rising at a considerable pace, along with the increasing use of aluminum extrusions per vehicle. This has given rise to lucrative opportunities on the APAC aluminum extrusions market and is growing with a CAGR of 5.2% in the region.



Owing to its properties, such as good weldability, corrosion resistance, machinability, and electrical conductivity, aluminum extrusion plays a vital role in the aerospace industry. The extrusion is used in the compartments for galleys & trolleys, instruments, seats, and baggage.



Recyclability and oxidation resistance of extrusion materials made from aluminum guarantees the reliability of the overall device in which they are used. Nevertheless, low awareness of these items will be impeding market growth during the forecast period. Combined with the ease of recycling aluminum, the relatively low cost of manufacturing aluminum extrusions has broadened in many industrial, transportation, household, and everyday applications.



The demand for extrusion of aluminum is limited. Most of the large and existing market players sell and distribute widely to clients worldwide. Conversely, most of the smaller players are based on their regional markets



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Aluminum Extrusion market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Aluminum Extrusion market are listed below:



Jindal Aluminum Ltd., Arconic, Century Aluminum, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Novelis, Constellium, QALEX, TALCO, Norsk Hydro ASA, and Gulf Extrusions, among others.



Product Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Shapes



Rods & Bars



Pipes & Tubes



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mill finished



Powder Coated



Anodized



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Building & Construction



Consumer Goods



Automotive & Transportation



Electrical & Energy



Radical Features of the Aluminum Extrusion Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Aluminum Extrusion market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Aluminum Extrusion industry



Thank you for reading our report.



