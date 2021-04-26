New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 36.3 Billion by the year 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aluminum foil is made from an Aluminum alloy containing nearly 99% Aluminum; these alloys are molten and then produce foils between 0.00017 and 0.0059 inches thick. Aluminum packaging is corrosion-resistant with a high inclination towards hygiene and non-toxic nature. Aluminum foils are vastly used in the food and packaging industries. The increasing demand for Aluminum foil packaging market is owed to its high recyclability, strength, lightweight, and moldability. Aluminum foils are continually being used in pharmaceuticals to protect the medicines from sunlight and moisture. This utilization in the pharmaceutical industry has ramped up the demand for blister packed drugs. Increasing demand for packed ready to eat food, and the surging confectionary market has helped the Aluminum foil packaging market grow significantly.



The rising awareness and government regulations that aid the excellent packing and food safety have made the use of Aluminum packaging very vast. There is extensive use of Aluminum foil blisters in the pharmaceutical industry to protect the medicines. A shift toward a busy lifestyle, alcohol consumption, and heavy workloads, with a lack of physical activity, has increased the number of chronic diseases, increasing the demand for Aluminum foils in the pharmaceutical industry.



The tobacco companies use Aluminum foil's barrier properties to protect the products against any moisture, aroma transmission, and bacteria by sustaining a micro-climate inside the package. The growth in the tobacco industry is expected, which would also significantly show in the Aluminum foil packaging market.



Covid-19 Impact:

The global Covid-19 Pandemic has affected the demand of the worldwide Aluminum foil packaging market due to the worldwide lockdowns being issued by the governments, and this has disrupted the supply chain of the market. The lockdown has resulted in stock-piling and shutting of manufacture. The rise in demand for medicine has increased the demand for flexible aluminum packaging. With enough emphasis on social distancing, the economy can improve by better government regulations imposed, which should cater to a more economically efficient country.



Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3121



Key takeaways from the market study

Key participants include Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Limited, Zenith Alluminio Srl, Plus Pack SAS, Novelis Aluminum, Aliberico S.L.U., Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A., Coppice Alupack Ltd., Carcano Antonio S.p.A., and Reynolds Group Holdings Limited among others.



The US cheese shipments to China, South Korea, and Mexico increased by more than 25% each with a changing consumer lifestyle and a growing demand readily available eatables, the need for Aluminum packaging increased.



British American Tobacco shared statistics that showed that 5600 billion cigarettes are consumed each year worldwide. The tobacco market is set to be worth in trillions in the forecasted period; this will ramp us the use of Aluminum foils in the packaging, which will also help aid the Aluminum foil packaging market.



In the US, the food industry accounts for 5% of the GDP, which is still growing. The already established market of the US is hard to penetrate. Even with the significant dependency of the economy on the food sector and food safety, the Aluminum foil packaging market will also have a surge in demand.



Asia Pacific has an increase in its urban population, and a constant rise in China and South Korea attributes to rising demand for Aluminum foil wraps. The high cost of aluminum when compared to plastic, plastic is widely used for packaging has restricted the use of aluminum in the Asia Pacific industry.



North America holds a significant share in the market. This is due to the robust demand for aluminum, which affected their Aluminum foil imports from China, which increased ten folds. This is owing to the strict guidelines specified by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, which define packaging of food products and aluminum find its name in the list of materials that can be used safely.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aluminum foil packaging market on the basis of Product type, end use industry, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Foil Wrapper

Pouch

Blister Pack

Collapsible Tubes

Trays/Containers

Other Products



End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Beverages

Other End-users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

S

Europe

K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



This comprehensive report will provide:

Enhance your strategic decision making

Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

Increase your industry knowledge

Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

Build your technical insight

Illustrate trends to exploit

Strengthen your analysis of competitors

Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for ready-to-eat confectioneries and pharmaceutical products

4.2.2.2. Government regulations toward food safety and quality standards

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns over the Patient Perception And Reception of the AI Technologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Aluminum Foil Packaging By Product Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Aluminum Foil Packaging By End Use Industry Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Amcor Limited

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Technology Insights

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Constantia Flexibles

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Technology Insights

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Zenith Alluminio Srl

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Technology Insights

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Plus Pack SAS

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Technology Insights

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Novelis Aluminum

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Technology Insights

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Aliberico S.L.U

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Technology Insights

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Technology Insights

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Coppice Alupack Ltd.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Technology Insights

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Carcano Antonio S.p.A

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Technology Insights

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Technology Insights

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…..