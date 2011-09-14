Aluminum in Asia-Pacific - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of "Aluminum in Asia-Pacific" market report to its offering.



Aluminum in Asia Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2006-10, and forecast to 2015). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific aluminum market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.



Highlights



The aluminum industry consists of primary aluminum (made from alumina) only, secondary aluminum (made by recycling of scrap aluminum) is excluded. Industry volume is defined as the quantity of primary aluminum produced at sites within each country or geographical region, and industry value is calculated as the production volume multiplied by annual average manufacturer selling price, regardless of whether the production is sold to third parties or used in-house.



The Asia-Pacific aluminum industry had total revenues of $46.7 billion in 2010, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% for the period spanning 2006-2010.



Industry production volumes increased with a CAGR of 12.5% between 2006 and 2010, to reach a total of 20.8 million tons in 2010.



The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 14% for the five-year period 2010-2015, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $89.8 billion by the end of 2015.



Features



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the aluminum market in Asia-Pacific



Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the aluminum market in Asia-Pacific



Leading company profiles reveal details of key aluminum market players’ global operations and financial performance



Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific aluminum market with five year forecasts



Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy



Key Questions Answered



What was the size of the Asia-Pacific aluminum market by value in 2010?



What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific aluminum market in 2015?



What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific aluminum market?



How has the market performed over the last five years?



How large is Asia-Pacific’s aluminum market in relation to its regional counterparts?



View table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/27012/aluminum-in-asia-pacific.html