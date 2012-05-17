New Materials research report from BRICdata is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- The BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries play a dominant role in global aluminum industry in terms of production as well as consumption. The aluminum industry in the BRIC countries posted a healthy growth during the review period and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Brazilian aluminum production is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.59% over the forecast period to reach 1.61 million tons by 2016. Aluminum consumption grew at a CAGR of 9.6% during the review period. Russian aluminum production is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% over the forecast period to reach 4.64 million tons by 2016. Aluminum consumption grew at a CAGR of 3.35% during the review period. Indian aluminum production is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% over the forecast period to reach 3 million tons by 2016. Aluminum consumption grew at a CAGR of 11.42% during the review period. Chinese aluminum production is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% over the forecast period to reach 25 million tons by 2016. Aluminum consumption grew at a CAGR of 10.57% during the review period.
Key Highlights
- The BRIC countries dominate global aluminum production
- China is the world's largest producer and consumer of aluminum
- Brazil was the sixth-largest aluminum producer in the world in 2010
- Russia was the second-largest producer of aluminum in the world in 2010
- India was the seventh-largest aluminum producer in the world in 2010
- Per capita consumption of aluminum in India is the least among all of the BRIC countries
- The Chinese government has stopped giving approval for new aluminum production plants
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the aluminum industry in the BRIC countries
- It provides historical values for the BRIC aluminum industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of production, consumption, imports and exports of aluminum
- It details the regulatory framework for the aluminum industry in the BRIC countries
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues in the aluminum industry
- It details the competitive landscape in the aluminum industry in the BRIC countries
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insight into the aluminum industry in the BRIC countries
- Identify the key market trends, opportunities and challenges in the BRIC countries
- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the aluminum industry in the BRIC countries and each sector within it
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the aluminum industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Albras, Votorantim Metais - CBA, Alcoa, BHP Billiton, Novelis, Rusal, SUAL, Swiss Glencore, BALCO, Vedanta Aluminum, Sterlite Industries, Chalco
