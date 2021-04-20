New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The Aluminum report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market along with a thorough assessment of supply and demand landscape, production and consumptions ratio, sales, production capacity, gross revenue, import/export, cost analysis, profit margin, sales network, and distribution channels, along with a thorough industrial chain analysis. The Aluminum market report also offers an extensive analysis of the crucial market aspects such as drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, threats, and macro and micro-economic factors. The study offers readers all the crucial statistical data to help them gain maximum returns on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.



Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:



Key participants include Aluminium Corporation Of China Limited, China Power Investment Corporation, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., Norsk Hydro Asa, United Company Rusal Plc, Alcoa Corporation, East Hope Group Company Limited, Dubai Aluminum Company Limited, and Century Aluminum Company, among others.



The comprehensive analysis of the Aluminum market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives.



The Aluminum research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.



Segmentation Analysis



The global Aluminum market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Aluminum market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Aluminum industry throughout the forecast period.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Primary Aluminum

Secondary Aluminum



Processing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Flat Rolled

Extrusions

Forgings

Castings

Rod and Bar

Pigments and Powder



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Transport

Electrical and Engineering

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Foil and Packaging

Machinery and Equipment



Aluminum market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Primary Aluminum is tapped from electrolytic cells during the electrolytic reduction of metallurgical alumina.



It thus excludes recycled Aluminum and alloying additives. The production of the market product is defined as the quantity of primary Aluminum in a defined period. It is the quantity of liquid or molten metal tapped from the pots, and that is weighed before transfer to a holding furnace before further processing.



Extrusion is a technique that is used to transform aluminum alloy into objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile for a wide range of applications. The product's malleability permits it to be easily cast and machined, and yet it is one third the stiffness and density of steel. Hence, the resulting products offer strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals.



All types of vehicles, from spaceships to bikes, are made from Aluminum. This metal allows drivers to move at breakneck speed. The metal makes up 75-80% of the modern aircraft. The aluminum alloys are used in several products, such as the body of space shuttle vehicles, telescopic antenna of the Hubble space telescope, parts of launch vehicles and orbital stations, hydrogen tanks used in rockets, fastening units for solar panels, and tips of rockets.



