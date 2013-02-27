Champion Radiators Now Offering 1-2 Day Shipping

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Champion Radiators, a Southern California supplier of quality replacement auto radiators, is now shipping its products to customers within one to two business days if they are in stock at the time of the order. Champion Radiators manufactures quality OEM-compatible radiators and other cooling system parts.



Champion Radiators manufactures its own aluminum radiators and cooling parts and accessories. The company makes and stocks replacement cooling parts for many models of vehicles, including classic and antique cars. Champion specializes in manufacturing radiators that are hard to find as OEM parts. Auto rebuilders and restorers can check on Champion’s website for available parts and in most cases, parts can be shipped in 48 hours or less, using direct order from the company’s website. According to a company spokesman, “Champion Radiators , in many cases, outperform the manufacturer’s original equipment. Our manufacturing processes use 100% welded seams and advanced brazed core technology. Our radiators are never sealed with epoxy and no plastic parts are used.” Champion’s radiators are carefully matched to original equipment specifications and in the vast majority of cases, can be installed without the need for any additional aftermarket parts or modifications.



In addition to its large inventory of auto radiators, Champion Radiators sells fans, thermostats, water pumps, hoses, fan shrouds, and other cooling system accessories. The company offers a complete limited warranty for all its products. Classic car rebuilders, street rod enthusiasts, and vintage auto restorers can find everything they need for a complete rebuild of their project cars’ cooling systems. If you need a 66 Mustang radiator or a classic Camaro radiator shroud, Champion has them in stock. In most cases, quality aluminum radiators are ready for shipment, and if not, one can be made to specifications very quickly.



