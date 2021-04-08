New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market is forecast to reach USD 474.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors has resulted in boosting the aluminum welding wires market. In recent years significant developments in the automotive industry are observable. Such developments in the automotive industry have resulted in an increased use of aluminum welding wires that results in positively impacting the growth of aluminum welding wires market. Continuous improvement in the welding wire market can be noticed. Due to such development in the welding wires market, Sr and Ti have been included in ER4043 aluminum alloy welding wire. The mentioned developments in the welding wire market result in positively impacting the market growth of this industry.



Aluminum welding wires are associated with features like strong corrosion resistance properties and recyclability. The presence of these qualities in aluminum welding wires promotes the growth of the industry. It is also associated with diverse applicability ranging from automotive and transportation to construction projects, transformers and reactors, and refrigerators among others. Such different applicability of aluminum welding wires has a positive impact on the market growth of the industry.



In regards to the region, Asia Pacific dominates the market due to development in the transportation sector along with the rise in the automotive industry in this region. A combination of these two factors makes the aluminum welding wires market relevant to this region that result in its market dominance.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1455



Further key findings from the report suggest



The aluminum welding wires market held a market share of USD 283.6 Million in the year 2018. It is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.

In addition to the applicability as mentioned above of aluminum welding wires, it can also be used along with brick, cement, and steel in construction material. Diverse applicability of aluminum welding wires boosts the growth of this market.

In the context of product type, aluminum-magnesium alloy welding wire segment dominates the market. By the year 2026, it is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 232.5 Million with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Its high strength as compared to other product types and effectiveness in structural use contributes to its market dominance.

In the processing segment, the Bayer process dominates the market. It is forecasted to hold 57% of the market with a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period — the significance of the process in collecting bauxite results in its market dominance.

In regards to the welding process, GTAW/TIG dominates the market that is forecasted to hold 42% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors like lack of requirement of mechanical wire feeding associated with the welding process that helps in reducing the risk associated with mechanical wire feeding have contributed to its market dominance.

Among the various end-users of aluminum welding wires, automotive & transportation segment leads the market. It is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 156.6 Million by 2026 with a growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. Factors like an increase in demand for lightweight vehicles and rigid government regulations on emission level have resulted this segment in dominating the aluminum welding market.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share. It is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 151.8 Million by 2026 with a growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in population and development in construction projects along with the application of aluminum welding wires in these projects have resulted in the dominance of this region in the market.

Key participants include Hobart, Bridge Welding Materials, Dongyuehengxing, ELGA, BOC (Linde), Huaheng Aluminum Welding Wire, Safra, ESAB, Lincoln Electric, Chuanwang Welding Consumables.



Browse Complete Report "Aluminum Welding Wires Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-welding-wires-market



For the purpose of this report, according to Product type, Processing, Welding process, End-user, and Region:



Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)



Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire

Pure Aluminum Welding Wire

Al-Si Alloy Welding Wire



Processing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)



Bayer process

Electrolysis



Welding process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)



GTAW/TIG

GMAW/MIG

Laser Beam Welding and Electron Beam Welding

Resistance Welding



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)



Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Air conditioning

Transformers and reactors

Refrigerator

Others



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1455



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table Of Content -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Aluminum Welding Wires Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Aluminum Welding Wires Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



……………



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.4. Market positioning



10.5. Strategy Benchmarking



10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Dongyuehengxing



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Technology Insights



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. Hobart



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Technology Insights



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. ELGA



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Technology Insights



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.4. Bridge Welding Materials



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.4.3. Technology Insights



11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.5. BOC (Linde)



11.5.1. Company Overview



11.5.2. Financial Performance



11.5.3. Technology Insights



11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Aluminum Welding Wires market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Biological Safety Testing Market Demand



Paper Pigments Market Share



Iodine Market Trends



Commercial Ornamental Fish Market Analysis



Teleradiology Market Growth



Food Safety Testing Market Size



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com