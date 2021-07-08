Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira Represents Andes Chemical in Recent Closing

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- Since 1986, Andes Chemical has been a lead distribution partner in specialty chemical manufacturing, serving coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE) for the construction, plastics, HI&I cosmetics, personal care, and pharmacy industries. In 2020 alone, it generated over 46 million USD. The company has its headquarters in Miami and has strong roots in the Caribbean and Central America, including Colombia and Peru.



The acquisition added 43 employees to the IMCD team, which already had employees across 50 countries and six continents, along with a CASE laboratory in Miami for product and formulation support.



IMCD is a global supplier of specialty chemicals and ingredients, along with being a solution provider for their partners. The company has been around since 1995 and currently serves suppliers and customers across EMEA, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Their customer base ranges upward of 50,000.



Andes Chemical's President, Fernando J. Espinosa, Jr., said of the acquisition, "IMCD has displayed impressive growth over the past 25 years, so joining the company to further progress its storyline together is an exciting opportunity for us and our partners...We are ready to accelerate the growth potential with IMCD in the region and are confident that the enhanced chemical capabilities and global network of formulary specialists will add great value to both our supplier partners and customers."



Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira, a corporate law firm in Miami is proud to have represented Andes Chemicals in this transaction.



About Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP

Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP is a Miami-based corporate and real estate boutique law firm that advises companies of all sizes with mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and other complex business deals. Through the counsel of experienced attorneys from premiere global firms, Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira combines sophisticated counsel with a level of execution, personal attention, and value that is rare among practices today.