Alvarez Technology Group Gives Back to Community

It's easy to write a check and give money to organizations whose causes you believe in. But giving your time requires true commitment. Alvarez Technology Group has true commitment.



Company president Luis Alvarez donates money to the American Red Cross chapter in his area, but he also donates his time as chairman of the board, an honor bestowed upon him in August 2011. In addition to the Red Cross, the YMCA, Hartnell College foundation and various other organizations in the Monterey Bay area, Alvarez Technology Group supports the efforts of the Women’s Fund of Monterey County, a non-profit contract client that hosts events that ATG believes in and enjoys supporting.



One such event is the organization’s annual Women’s Fund Breakfast. This year’s breakfast – the seventh so far – is scheduled to take place on May 17, 2012 in the Hyatt Regency Monterey’s grand ballroom. Registration begins at 7:30 am, and the program will begin at 8 am and will feature guest speaker Christine Grumm, former president and CEO of the Women’s Funding Network.



“We believe in giving back to our community,” said Alvarez. “It’s important for us to show our support of local organizations with more than just money.”



The Women’s Fund Breakfast program will include an update on Women’s Fund grants as well as an opportunity to engage in a discussion about the most critical issues facing Monterey County’s women and girls.



About Alvarez Technology Group

Alvarez Technology Group, Inc. provides world-class technology solutions to small- and mid-sized businesses, including network management and 24/7 monitoring, the integration of computers and telephones, data security and backup, and expert IT consulting. Alvarez Technology Group, Inc. helps clients grow their businesses with the right technology and smart system management. Visit http://www.alvereztg.com to learn more.



About the Women’s Fund

The Women’s Fund invests in women and girls now to create a better future for us all. We bring people together, identify community priorities, fund solutions, and invest time and talent to generate change. The Women’s Fund is part of a global movement, one of 160+ organizations in the Women’s Funding Network. Together, we are transforming the lives of women and girls and creating lasting impact on the communities in which they live.