Alvarez Technology Group President Invited to Share Knowledge With Level Platforms

Salinas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- Thousands of Managed IT Service partners across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom will benefit from the knowledge and expertise of industry experts over the next few months as the Level Platforms tour visits seventeen cities.



Alvarez Technology GroupPresident and CEO Luis Alvarez was invited to participate in the Level Platforms road show’s stops in San Francisco on Feb. 8 and 9 and Seattle on Feb. 13 and 14.



During The Alvarez Technology Group presentation, Alvarez shared his experiences as an early adopter of managed services technologies and what it takes to succeed in today’s marketplace.



Alvarez Technology Group was one of the first MSPs to leverage Level Platforms solutions and continues to use Level Platforms technologies as integral parts of the services they provided throughout the South Bay and Monterey districts of California.



“I am pleased that Level Platforms asked me to participate in the partner panels at the events in San Francisco and Seattle. As an early adopter of the managed services business model, our company has learned a lot of lessons that I am happy to share with my peers. I hope I can help another IT company avoid a serious mistake or, better yet, accelerate its transition into a managed service practice that benefits both the company and its clients,” said Alvarez.



About Alvarez Technology Group

Alvarez Technology Group (ATG), based in Salinas, Calif., is an IT services company that specializes in maintaining and improving the technology investment of small and mid-sized businesses. For organizations looking for IT support, ATG is the perfect fit. Selling and supporting computer systems as well as next-generation VoIP phones, ATG has built a reputation for excellence and execution by designing cost-effective and efficient technology-based solutions for its clients.



If you’d like one of our trained, certified engineers to help you solve your most challenging technical problems, call us today at (831) 753-7677 or email info@alvareztg.com.