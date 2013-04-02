Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Alvaro de Marichalar, famous for his Atlantik 2002 trans-Atlantic voyage from Rome to New York on his PWC (personal watercraft vehicle), is once again embarking on an epic journey, this time to commemorate the discovery of Florida 500 years ago by Juan Ponce de León.



Unlike his voyage from a decade ago commemorating Columbus’ last voyage to the Americas, there is no support vessel, no mother ship. This is a solo mission. Álvaro de Marichalar, is navigating his PWC, Numancia, day and night alone, except for his entourage – dolphins that follow him for miles. He must endure the seas, resolve mechanical problems, overcome physical challenges and make it to each port on time in order to arrive precisely on April 3rd in St. Augustine, Florida for the Fifth Centennial of Ponce de León’s discovery.



Although he packs light, de Marichalar navigates a powerhouse PWC equipped with state-of-the-art navigation equipment and even a GPS satellite messenger so he can update his coordinates for his FaceBook and Twitter fans. Protected from the elements by only his wet suit, Álvaro is braving the Atlantic with only the basics: water, snacks, toothbrush, toothpaste, cell phone, and flashlight. His cameras are those of friendly people or marine patrol whom he meets along the way. His bed is the seat of his PWC, or as on the fist night of this journey, a beach.



I anchored the two anchors –forward and aft– I left Numancia by the seaside and went to sleep on the beach ... I'm freezing cold. Shivering, a bit waterlogged, but I'm also filled with this illusion, which warms me inside. Because of the commotion from the preparations, I have been almost three days without sleep, so I'm sure I can sleep standing up ... Good night!” (Excerpt taken from Álvaro de Marichalar’s Log Book, Day 20.)



This endeavor, Expedición Descubrimiento Florida 1513-2013, is the 39th such expedition for de Marichalar, 36 of which have also been solo missions. Álvaro embarked on this journey on March 20th from San Juan, Puerto Rico, tracing the steps of the explorer using the same itinerary made five centuries ago. After making stops at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Turks and Caicos and Nassau, Bahamas; he plans to arrive in St. Augustine on April 3rd, exactly five hundred years after Ponce de León arrived on the land he claimed for Spain, “La Florida.”



The objective of Álvaro de Marichalar's Discovery Expedition of Florida 1513-2013, is to promote Florida, Puerto Rico and Spain worldwide while paying homage the Explorer Juan Ponce de León, as well as to promote a cause close to his heart, Haiti Stands on its Feet, http://haitiseponedepie.net.



Álvaro's Itinerary



De Marichalar’s solo voyage will be completed in various stages:



Stage 1: San Juan, Puerto Rico - Punta Cana, D.R. (131 Nautical Miles)

Stage 2: Punta Cana, D.R.- Turks & Caicos (232 Nautical Miles)

Stage 3: Turks & Caicos - Nassau, Bahamas (404 Nautical Miles)

Stage 4: Nassau, Bahamas - St. Augustine, FL (357 Nautical Miles)

Stage 5: St. Augustine - Miami, FL (500 Nautical Miles)



After arriving in St. Augustine, Álvaro will then cruise the Florida coast South to Miami thereby completing an amazing 1,624 nautical mile epic journey on his PWC.



About Álvaro De Marichalar

Álvaro de Marichalar is a Spanish businessman, mariner, speaker and politician. His passion is sailing, which he combines with his business commitments and personal causes. Since 1982, de Marichalar has carried out 39 maritime expeditions and has set eleven world records. De Marichalar also raises humanitarian aid and awareness for charities, such as Mensajeros de la Paz, Tierra de Hombres and most recently, Haiti Stands on its Feet. He is the author of the book "Rumbo al Horizonte Azul" ("Heading into the Blue Horizon").



Motoport USA and Álvaro De Marichalar

Álvaro de Marichalar is a close friend of South Florida powersports dealer, Motoport USA. Since the Atlantik 2002 expedition, de Marichalar has trusted the experts at Motoport USA to service his PWC. Motoport considers Álvaro de Marichalar the ultimate "thrillseeker," a term Álvaro embodies and is Motoport’s slogan, "Are you a thrillseeker?" Motoport USA continues to support Álvaro on all his endeavors and is following his adventure daily on its FaceBook page, Motoport USA Miami, and on Twitter @Motoport. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Álvaro de Marichalar and see his PWC Numancia at Motoport USA upon his arrival to Miami in the next coming weeks.



About Motoport USA

Motoport USA is a Miami motorcycle, sport utility vehicle, sport boat and PWC dealer. An authorized dealer of Yamaha, Suzuki, Sea-Doo and Arctic Cat, Motoport USA has been a trusted name in powersports for more than 25 years. From service and sales to parts and accessories Motoport USA is a one-stop-shop for family-fun.